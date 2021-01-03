Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's Ranthambore trip just a coincidence?

As snapshots of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh from their Ranthambore trip do the rounds, there's talk about the couples choosing the same location to ring in 2021. It is said that they had done the bookings, unaware of the others' presence.

They prefer to term it a coincidence, but a rather strange one, considering they were travelling with their families. Yet, no one had a clue about the destination till they got there.

Rumours were also rife that Alia and Ranbir will finally be making their relationship official on the trip. Those rumours, however, were unfounded.

Kareena and Karisma's dad, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, in an interview said, "It is not true. If Ranbir and Alia were to get engaged today, my family and I would have also been there with them. Ranbir, Alia and Neetu have gone there for holidays and to bring in the new year. The news of their engagement is incorrect."

