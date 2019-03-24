Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor express love at awards show

bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor honour for his role in Sanju. Alia, who was seated beside him, gave him a side hug and a kiss on the cheek

A kiss and an "I love you" from Alia Bhatt to Ranbir Kapoor at the 64th Filmfare Awards got their fans on social media talking about their rare public display of affection.

Alia referred to Ranbir as her "special one" when she took the stage at the awards show, where she won the Best Actress Award for her role in Raazi.

The actress surprised the audience and left Ranbir blushing with her speech. In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Alia can be seen saying "I love you", while Ranbir can be seen blushing over Alia's special gesture.

Ranbir bagged the Best Actor honour for his role in Sanju. And just when his name was announced as the winner, Alia, who was seated beside him, gave him a side hug and a kiss on the cheek.

After that, Ranbir turned to his other side where his Sanju co-actor Vicky Kaushal was seated. The two actors hugged and kissed as well. The sight of Alia and Ranbir holding the Filmfare trophy was soothing to the latter's mother Neetu Kapoor. On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming film Brahmastra.

