Alia Bhatt ranked 8 on list of top 100 Indian celebs for 2019

Alia Bhatt is a bundle of talent, and the actress' films are a testimony to it. She has proved her mettle with each of her passing films. Recently, Forbes India released the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List. Gully Boy and Kalank actress Alia Bhatt took a mega jump up from number 12 in 2018 to number 8 in 2019. She is followed by Sachin Tendulkar at number 9 and Deepika Padukone at number 10. This is the first time Alia and Deepika have made it to the top 10 on the list of 100 Indian celebs.

A couple of months ago, Alia was nominated for the Most Inspiring Asian Woman for E! People's Choice Awards along with Priyanka Chopra. Reportedly, this year, Alia Bhatt is the only Indian to be featured on the nomination's list amongst 7 other nominees. Alia shares her nomination with Thai model Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, South Korean singer CL, South Korean actress Jung Yu-mi and Praya Lundberg, Raline Shah, Yuna, and Zhou Dongyu.

In 2020, Alia Bhatt will be seen in three big films - Sadak 2 directed by Mahesh Bhatt, Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Alia was last seen in Kalank, which failed to impress the viewers and trade pundits. However, prior to this, she received critical acclaim for her role of an undercover spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi (2018). The actress was also loved for her role, Sakina in rap drama, Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh.

On the personal front, the petite actress is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, and are often snapped together. From movie dates to celebrating festivals with each other families, the couple is inseparable. While the duo hasn't made their relationship public, rumour mills are abuzz that the couple wants to take the next step in their life

