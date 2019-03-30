Alia Bhatt responds THIS to a critiquing post on Instagram

bollywood

Alia Bhatt's recent photoshoot for a magazine inspired by English singer Dua Lipa?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt was called out by a self-proclaimed fashion police account on Instagram for copying Dua Lipa's pose and attire in a photoshoot for a magazine. "Not to go all true detective on you guys but give a girl some credit," Bhatt responded to the critiquing post when pointing out that Lipa's picture was uploaded after she had already conducted her shoot.

Take a look at her Instagram post!

View this post on Instagram I desire therefore I exist ð© A post shared by Alia ð¸ (@aliaabhatt) onMar 28, 2019 at 9:24pm PDT

Actress Alia Bhatt has crossed over 30 million followers on Instagram. Celebrating it and thanking her fans for making her reach the mark, Alia on Wednesday uploaded a special video on the photo-sharing app. The one minute-video gives a glimpse of her seven-year-long film journey.

The 26-year-old made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Student of the Year. Later, she featured in films such as Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab, and Dear Zindagi. Her role of a spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi helped her bag the Filmfare Award this year.

She has films Kalank and Brahmastra in her kitty.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates