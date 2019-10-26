Alia Bhatt reveals her special moment, and it's with Ranbir Kapoor!

Alia Bhatt is extremely active on her YouTube channel. The actress keeps sharing her whereabouts and recent trips and many other things happening in her life. The medium also brings her fans a step closer in knowing their favourite actor much better.

In one of her videos, Alia Bhatt had asked her fans to throw some questions at her, and the best one would get a prize from her. The question that the Udta Punjab actress found the best was, which was her favourite moment from 2019.

Well, no prizes for guessing that it involved her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The 26-year-old revealed, "For me, the most special moment was the moment where I received my Filmfare award and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare award. The moment of us on stage and pictures were clicking (sic)."

Watch the video shared by Alia Bhatt here:

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her outstanding performance in Raazi. The team of Raazi, overall, achieved several accolades at the awards show. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor walked away with the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance in Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju.

As a couple, the moment must have been extremely special for them. Even Ranbir Kapoor's actress-mother Neetu Kapoor had loads to speak about that moment. "AND moments like these make you forget all the stress congratulations so proud n happy [sic]," wrote the proud mommy.

Alia and Ranbir were recently vacationing in London. The actress had gone to meet her sister Shaheen in England and the Rockstar accompanied her on this trip. Alia is back and has resumed work.

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy, Brahmastra.

