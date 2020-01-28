Alia Bhatt sends Kangana a bouquet; Rangoli Chandel continues her tirade

Kangana Ranaut — who was embroiled in a long controversy for accusing Karan Johar of his nepotistic methods — seemed eager to mend relationships when she told a publication that she found him worthy of the Padma Shri honour. But Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel continued her tirade against Alia Bhatt, who sent Ranaut a bouquet to congratulate her.

Sharing a picture of the flowers, Chandel sarcastically shared a message that translated to: "Watch this, Alia has also sent Kangana flowers. I don't know about Kangana, but I'm enjoying the developments."

As we all know, things have been quite sour between Rangoli-Kangana and Alia Bhatt. While Rangoli Chandel has chosen to pick on Alia and her family time and again, Alia has decided to maintain a stoic silence over the matter. The only thing the Gully Boy actress chose to say was, "I don't want to get into this. I just want to be happy, positive, work hard, be a better version of myself every day. I should not pay attention to what people are saying. Everyone has the right to say and what they want to say. I'll remain quiet. This is my stand."

We sure hope the Ranauts and Bhatts find a way to reconcile and be on better terms. While Alia seems forthcoming to this purpose, we'll have to wait and see if Rangoli meets her halfway.

