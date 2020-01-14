Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt surprised her fans today by sharing a glimpse from her upcoming biographical Gangubai Kathiawadi. The 26-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram giving us a glimpse and wrote "Gangubai" along with a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram Gangubai A post shared by Alia (@aliaabhatt) onJan 13, 2020 at 10:43pm PST

The video features the name of the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, with a red dot along with it. The message reads 'first look out tomorrow'. Earlier, Alia shared the news of getting the lead role in the film on her Twitter handle and wrote, "A name you've heard a story you haven't. #GangubaiKathiawadi This one's going to be special!! Directed by #SanjayLeelaBhansali, releasing 11 September 2020."

This project will see Bhansali Productions teaming up with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Ltd for this film. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The story of the movie revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch.

