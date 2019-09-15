Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of 'Takht' session
Besides Alia and Ranveer, the multi-starrer film also includes Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Janhvi Kapoor. Earlier, Karan shared the list of cast on his Instagram Story.
It looks like the preparation for filmmaker Karan Johar's ambitious multi-starrer film 'Takht' is in full swing. Alia Bhatt, who will feature in the movie has shared a glimpse of a session. She posted a boomerang video of the session on her Instagram story.
The boomerang was possibly made at the office of Dharma Productions. The boomerang shows her 'Takht' mug in her hand and of course, Karan Johar in the background in conversation along with Ranveer Singh, who we guess Alia is trying to hide with the mug.
Helmed by Karan 'Takht' is a period drama which is set to hit the big screens in 2020.
