Alia Bhatt shoots in Gwalior for Kalank

Alia Bhatt is shooting for a schedule of her upcoming film Kalank in Gwalior. Alia on Saturday shared a photograph of herself from a fort in Gwalior

Actress Alia Bhatt is shooting for a schedule of her upcoming film Kalank. Alia on Saturday shared a photograph of herself from a fort in Gwalior and captioned it: "Kalank, day 74."

She had also shared a photograph with her co-star Varun Dhawan. Kalank also features Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19.

The film is being produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. It has been co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Alia will next be seen in the upcoming film Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh. Also featuring actor Kalki Koechlin, Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy is a film about Indian street rappers and their struggles.

Gully Boy is scheduled to release on February 14.

