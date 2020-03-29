Alia Bhatt shows off her photography skills and we love it!

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of pet cat, Edward. She often posts pictures with the furry feline and even has an Instagram account for Edward. What caught our attention was the picture of the two dogs she shared. They are said to be beau Ranbir Kapoor's pet pooches, Lionel and Nido. Bhatt wrote, "Time to show off some photography... uff (sic)." Looks like she is spending lockdown with RK and his canines.

Take a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Look at that face! #lovethypet âï¸âï¸ A post shared by Alia Bhatt âï¸ (@aliaabhatt) onMar 27, 2020 at 11:06pm PDT

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been in a relationship for a while now and there have been rumors about their December wedding but no confirmation has been made so far. They both are teaming up for the first time for Ayan Mukerji's Superhero trilogy titled Brahmastra.

The film has been in the making for a while now and will finally hit the screens this year on December 4. However, since the nation is locked down for the next few weeks, no shootings are happening and this could lead to another release date for this ambitious project. All the major films have been infinitely postponed and new release dates are yet to be announced.

But given the wait has been a little longer than we all expected, we hope this film makes it on the announced date. And it has also been a while since we saw Kapoor on the big screen. 2018's Sanju, to be precise.

