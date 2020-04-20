Alia Bhatt strikes a candid and charming pose as sister Shaheen Bhatt captures her!

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are surely establishing sister goals as they quarantine together. And just like any other Bollywood celebrity, Alia too has been doing all the things one can do in this lockdown, from working out to reading books to all the other chores.

The news here is that taking to her Instagram account, sister Shaheen shared a cute and adorable picture of the actress in her no-makeup look and she managed to look charming even in her no-makeup look. She captioned the story- Pudding Vibes. It seems there's a lot of cooking happening in their house.

Anyway, have a look at the picture right here:

In case you want to have a look at some of her pictures more often, all you have to do is stay updated and keep checking their Instagram stories since all these videos and pictures are likely to continue for long. 2020 was all set to be the biggest and the most special year for Alia as she had some massive films lined-up with the country's most influential filmmakers, and if all goes well, some of the films might release on the scheduled dates.

She has SS Rajamouli's RRR, Karan Johar's Takht, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 coming up. What better line-up can one ask for?

