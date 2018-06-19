Alia Bhatt suffers foot injury on the sets of Kalank

Alia Bhatt met with an accident on the sets of Kalank over the weekend, while she was shooting for the film with Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying the success of her latest release Raazi. The actress carried the entire movie on her shoulders with the film entering the 100-crore club at the Box Office. Moving on from Raazi, she is simultaneously working on Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and Abhishek Varman's multi starrer film, Kalank.

While working for Brahmastra three months ago in Bulgaria, Alia had injured her shoulder. Now, the actress has met with another accident on the sets of Kalank. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, she was with Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha shooting for the film on the weekend, when she tripped on the staircase and ended up injuring her foot. The report adds that her foot was bandaged and she immediately rushed back to shooting for the film despite the pain, owing to its tight schedule. The film now has a new entrant – Sanjay Dutt.

The source informed the daily saying, "She is also juggling the shoot of Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan so a break seems difficult. She has been resting in between shots so the injury is not aggravated."

Talking about her shoulder injury, Alia Bhatt was advised to take it slow so that she doesn't end up hurting herself again. Therefore the actress' action sequences had to be postponed.

