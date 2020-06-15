Alia Bhatt thanks Anushka Sharma for 'inspiring' her

Actress Alia Bhatt is quite impressed by Anushka Sharma's sunkissed pictures. On Sunday, Alia took to Instagram and posted her sunkissed picture, thanking Anushka for inspiring her to hunt for sunlight spots at her house.

"Happy sunlight sunday...p.s - thank you my dearest @anushkasharma for inspiring me to go on sunlight hunt in my house. May the light always be with you (and me)," Alia captioned the picture.

Alia's image has left fans in awe of her. A user commented: "You look so cute." nAnother one wrote: "Beautiful."

On the work front, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which also features Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

