Alia Bhatt to host a special screening of mother Soni Razdan's No Fathers In Kashmir

bollywood

Alia Bhatt to host special screening of Soni Razdan-starrer No Fathers In Kashmir for her industry friends

Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt. Pic/Instagram

The journey of No Fathers In Kashmir from the storyboard to the big screen has not been easy - it took months for director Ashvin Kumar to procure a U/A certificate from the Censor Board for the Kashmir-based drama.

While Soni Razdan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, batted for its unhindered release, daughter Alia Bhatt too took to social media to champion the cause. Now, we hear the actor is hosting a special screening tonight for her industry friends, ahead of the movie's release on April 5. Bhatt has apparently lent her support to the project - which depicts the conflict in the Valley from the perspective of two teenagers who set out in search of their fathers - as she feels it is a story that needs to be told.



A still from the film

A source reveals, "The screening will be held in a Juhu theatre and will be attended by the Bhatt family and their close friends. Alia's friends, including Swara Bhasker, Ayan Mukerji, Kalki Koechlin and Jim Sarbh are expected to attend."

Also Read: A Kashmiri serenader comes to town

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates