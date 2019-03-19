Alia Bhatt spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, to star opposite Salman Khan in 'Inshallah'

bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is teaming up with Salman Khan after two decades as a lead in the film, which is described as a love story

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film titled 'Inshallah' opposite Salman Khan. What's more, this will be the filmmaker's project with Khan after almost two decades. The makers of the film have described Inshallah as a "love story".

Salman Khan took to Twitter to announce the news:

It’s been 20 years but I am glad Sanjay and I are finally back in his next film, Inshallah. Looking forward to work with Alia and inshallah we will all be blessed on this journey.#Inshallah #SLB @aliaa08 @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2019

Alia Bhatt is clearly excited about this film with Salman and Bhansali and she couldn't help but share the news on Instagram as a story:

Bhansali Productions also confirmed the news with a tweet that read, "Finally all speculations and wait end as 2019 brings together #SLB, @BeingSalmanKhan and @aliaa08 in his next film, #Inshallah. Wishing that this entire journey be filled with a lot of love and Inshallah, the team is blessed with hope and faith @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982"

Alia Bhatt was spotted at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office, thus further confirming the news.

Inshallah marks Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Her Instagram story makes it clear how very significant this film is for her. It was over six months ago that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had taken to Instagram to confirm that he was reuniting with his favourite star, Salman Khan, for a film. Khan holds a special place in Bhansali's life - the superstar was part of the filmmaker's debut, Khamoshi (1996). The two then went on to deliver a runaway hit in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Salman Khan had also made a cameo in Bhansali's Saawariya, which was the debut of Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan coming together in an SLB film is huge news for fans of the trio, and we can't wait to see what the filmmaker has in store for us.

