Alia Bhatt tries out Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram filter: My sister is a filter

Actor Alia Bhatt on Tuesday treated her fans with a glowing video of herself trying out sister Shaheen Bhatt's Instagram filter. The 'Gully Boy' actor is seen slaying the no make-up look in a striped tank top.

"My sister is a filter," she wrote along with the video. The filter termed as the 'Notes to Self,' has a rainbow at its end and a cloud and a sun at the top.

Shaheen Bhatt's filter brings in a repository of self-help and self-love quotes.

