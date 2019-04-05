Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan in conversation with Radio City about Kalank

bollywood

Radio City, India's leading radio network, today welcomed the star cast of the most-awaited, multi-starrer Bollywood film Kalank, which is all set to release on 17th April, 2019.

The star-studded affair included Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Varun Dhawan indulging in some behind-the-scenes gup-shup with Radio City's RJ Salil and RJ Archana of Radio City's popular breakfast show, Kasa Kaai Mumbai. The celebrities shared inside jokes from all their shenanigans on set and spoke to the RJs about their experience working with each other in a periodic drama of such grandeur. With dance competitions, fun games and lots of banter, the Radio City studio radiated the glamour and energy of the celebrities.

