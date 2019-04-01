Alia Bhatt-Varun Dhawan share a crackling chemistry in this photoshoot

bollywood

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's chemistry is undeniable and their latest photo shoot for a magazine cover is proof of the same

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Pic: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who are one of the hit on-screen pairs of Bollywood, are often seen sharing a chrackling chemistry, be it in reel life of for real! The duo, who manage to sweep the audience off their feet every time they star in a film together, are breaking the internet with their sizzling appearance on the cover of Filmfare magazine.

Alia posted photos on her Instagram account from the latest shoot featuring the duo. The cover of the magazine reads, "Feeling Hot! Hot! Hot! Golden Couple Alia-Varun Is Back To Slay," and we couldn't agree more!

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ£ A post shared by Alia ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@aliaabhatt) onMar 28, 2019 at 7:26pm PDT

The pair, who has previously starred in films like Student of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, are coming back to woo the audiences with 'Kalank'.

Alia ditched her girl-next-door look and appeared in a completely hot avatar. The actor looks stunning in wet grungy hair, black nail paint, and gorgeous make-up. She sported denim and leather outfit for the magazine cover.

View this post on Instagram I desire therefore I exist ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ© A post shared by Alia ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@aliaabhatt) onMar 28, 2019 at 9:24pm PDT

Meanwhile, Varun looks dapper with a stubble, wet grungy hair, wearing just a black leather jacket flaunting his abs. In the second picture shared by Alia, the two can be seen striking another intimate pose.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ A post shared by Alia ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@aliaabhatt) onMar 28, 2019 at 10:30pm PDT

This isn't the first time that Alia and Varun have turned heads with their sizzling chemistry. The two have featured in a lot of other magazines covers together. On the work front, Varun and Alia will be seen together in the upcoming film Kalank. It also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles.

Varun's latest dance number from the film, First Class as well as Alia's classical moves in the song 'Ghar More Pardesiya' have already received an overwhelming response from the viewers. The title track of the upcoming drama is scheduled to release later today.

Apart from Kalank, Alia will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra opposite rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Varun is working with Shraddha Kapoor for the next instalment of ABCD, titled Street Dancer that is being helmed by Remo D'Souza.

Also Read: Kalank title track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's love song is exceptionally romantic

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates