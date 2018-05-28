Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal's Raazi enters 100 crore club

Raazi is Alia Bhatt's third film in the 100-crore club, after '2 States' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'



Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in a still from Raazi

Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer Raazi has entered the coveted 100 crore club. The political thriller has earned Rs 102.50 crores at the box office within 18 days of its release.

With good word of mouth and positive reviews, the film has become the first non-franchise women-centric film to cross the 100 crore mark. Raazi has received rave reviews from everywhere. The nuanced look at patriotism and intelligence gathering of the film has appealed Indian audiences. Remarkably, Raazi is Alia Bhatt's third film in the 100-cr club, after 2 States and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. It is Vicky's first film in the elite club.

Raazi directed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Rajit Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. It is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's Calling Sehmat, a novel inspired by the almost-unbelievable real-life story of a woman, who Sikka named Sehmat, to protect her identity. Alia Bhatt plays the character of Sehmat, a Kashmiri woman, who gets married to a Pakistani officer with the intention to source out intelligence details and pass it off to Indian forces. Vicky Kaushal essays the role of the Pakistani officer.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal, Mehr Jesia Announce Separation, After 20 Years Of Marriage

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from ANI