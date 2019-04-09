Alia Bhatt's bestie Akansha Ranjan set for her small screen debut
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all set to debut on television with TLC's fashion series, Decoded
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is all set to debut on television with TLC's fashion series, Decoded. Best known as Alia Bhatt's bestie and sister of actor Anushka Ranjan, she will unravel fads, the latest celebrity trends and evergreen looks.
The producer's daughter is known for her fashionista presence on social media. Akansha often posts various images with sister Anushka Ranjan, who made her Bollywood debut with Wedding Pulav, and BFF Alia Bhatt. The trio is often seen posing together. Take a look!
The debutante took the internet by storm when she posed with Malaika Arora and captioned it: "sweating it out the way divas are meant to [sic]"
