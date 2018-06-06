Alia Bhatt's coffee with Karan Johar, always!

Karan Johar had launched the career of Alia Bhatt with his 2012 film Student of the Year



Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt says can talk to Karan Johar about anything under the sun and that having a chat with the filmmaker refreshes her. She has a bevy of female contemporaries who she calls friends, but Bhatt says the best conversationalist in her life is still her Student Of The Year director Karan Johar.

The actress has associated with Star Plus. As a part of it, Alia Bhatt featured in a video of a new song for the channel. She experiences a multitude of emotions as she interacts with actors across the shows aired on the channel. "The one person I can talk to [about] anything under the sun; be it personal, professional and philosophical (issues), and (one who) gives me a good, and fun perspective, is Karan Johar. Talking to him refreshes me to another level," she says.



Karan Johar

We can all benefit from a mentor who is also a friend, can't we?

Recently, Alia was been announced as the brand ambassador of the air hostess training institute Frankfinn Aviation. She said in a statement, "While preparing for my role in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', I experienced first hand the passion and dedication with which Frankfinn instructors conduct the training programme. It's the perfect platform for youngsters who are looking to build a successful career in the aviation industry."

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor on directorial aspirations: Have a few stories written for Swara

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates