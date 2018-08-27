Alia Bhatt's personal photographer at it again!

bollywood

Alia Bhatt has shared yet another picture of herself on Instagram, clicked by her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt. Pic: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt's personal photographer 'RK' seems to know all the 'right angles'. The Raazi actor has shared yet another picture of herself on Instagram, clicked by her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, and captioned it, 'When the angle is right, you gotta do what you gotta do.. RK'

While Ranbir continues to hide away from social media, Alia is making sure that his fans don't miss out on his awesomeness. On August 1, Alia shared a photo clicked by Ranbir and captioned it, 'and into the forest I go,to lose my mind and find my soul (amaze photographer - RK)'

This public display of affection (PDA) on social media started a month back, when Alia posted a photo on Instagram, where she can be seen standing by a window overlooking the city view with a friend, and gave the picture credit to RK.

Recently, Alia was asked how she reacts to rumours about her personal life, especially when there is speculation that she might get married next year. This is what she said - "I don't react to rumours. Rumours are not meant to be reacted upon. As long as you aren't entering my bathroom, I am fine. If people are not talking about me, then maybe I am not relevant enough. So if people are talking about me, then I am something... But yes, honestly I am at a very good space personally and professionally, so no issues whatsoever."

The actors are currently shooting together for Ayan Mukerji directorial 'Brahmastra' in Bulgaria, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2019. The cast list also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Tollywood star Nagarjuna.

Edited mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI