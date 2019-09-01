Alia Bhatt's song, Prada mired in controversy; accused of plagiarism

bollywood

Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat has accused musician The Doorbeen of plagiarism.

Alia Bhatt shared this photo on her Instagram account.

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt collaborated with musicians The Doorbeen for a song titled, Prada. Little did the actress knew that the song would get mired in controversy. The Raazi actress' music video debut, Prada, has become a subject of discussion across the border.

The creators, The Doorbeen is facing charges of plagiarism as Pakistanis feel the track's melody sounds similar to Vital Signs' number Gore Rang Ka Zamana (1990), written by Shoaib Mansoor. Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat tweeted, "I find this strange. On the one hand, Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs. Copyright violation and royalty payments obviously mean nothing to them (sic)."

I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs without so much as an acknowledgment. “Copyright violation” and “royalty payments” obviously mean nothing.https://t.co/2x48WIGjf3 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 24, 2019

Though the makers have not reacted to the charges, Bhatt's fans have been tweeting in support of her. They feel she should not be dragged into the controversy as she did not score the music.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt recently did a commercial for a traditional bridal outfits' brand. She truly aced the attire and looked like the 'perfect bride'. The 26-year-old will be seen in Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. The fantasy trilogy is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from this, she was supposed to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah with Salman Khan. However, that film has been indefinitely delayed, which has left the actress dejected.

For its first, Alia has collaborated with her filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt for Sadak 2, which is a sequel to Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt's Sadak (1991). Aditya Roy Kapur has been cast opposite Alia Bhatt.

