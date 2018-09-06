Alibaba launches philanthropy project with Kangana Ranaut for women

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut during the Love & Infinity 2018 'XIN' Philanthropy conference. Pic/PTI

Chinese internet major Alibaba group announced Wednesday to run a philanthropy project for women empowerment in India in association with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. "UCWeb which is part of Alibaba Group. We are going to launch #Shedeservestoknow campaign with Kangana (Ranaut). Women empowerment is going to be one of the key focus project for us in India.

Also, we are in talks with other NGOs to expand our collaborations with CRY and other NGOs," UCWeb President Shunyan Zhu said. Alibaba Group has included India in its philanthropy roadmap for which it spend 0.3 per cent of its global revenue, around USD 37 million at present, across various countries every year. UCWeb , a business within Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, hosted the Global Forum of the XIN Philanthropy Conference 2018 in Delhi -- the first edition held out of China.

