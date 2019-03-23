Alibaug resident knocks Bombay High Court door to ban insulting phrase on tourist destination

national

The PIL also urges the court to ensure that films, documentaries, TV serials, etc, that use the phrase, on Alibaug are not granted a Censor certificate

Bombay High Court

A resident of Alibaug has urged the Bombay High Court to ban the 'derogatory' and 'humiliating' phrase 'Alibaug se aaya hai kya?' meaning 'Are you a fool?'. As per the plea, the phrase is used commonly in Maharashtra to address someone who is considered 'foolish' or naive.

PIL filed

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by Rajendra Thakur, a resident of Satirje village in Alibaug. His father, Madhukar Thakur, is a former Congress MLA. In his plea, Thakur has said the phrase is 'unfair' and 'humiliating' as it projected people of Alibaug as 'illiterates'.

Thakur's plea states that Alibaug is a well-to-do place, a major tourist attraction, and has several 'good schools' and a high literacy rate. The plea was mentioned earlier this week before a bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar. It is likely to be taken up for hearing after two weeks.

Thakur has urged the court to direct the state authorities to get the public to refrain from using this phrase. He has also urged the court to ensure that films, documentaries, TV serials, etc, that use the phrase, are not granted a Censor certificate.

