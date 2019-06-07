Aligarh murder accused to be booked under NSA, case fast-tracked in court

national

The girl was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out. The two accused admitted to the crime and said that the girl's father owed them a sum of Rs 10,000 which he had not paid

In the Aligarh rape case, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to book the two accused in the murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl under the National Security Act (NSA) and transfer the case to a fast track court. A government spokesman said that a decision to this effect has been taken by the Yogi Adityanath government.

The two accused, identified as Zahid and Aslam have been arrested for the murder of the girl. Zahid allegedly killed the girl while the other accused helped him in committing the crime. The child was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out. They admitted to the crime and said that the girl's father owed them a sum of Rs 10,000 which he had not paid.

"We are proceeding with it as a National Security Act (NSA) case, we will try to get it to a fast track court. There is no mention of rape or acid in the postmortem report. Five police officials have been suspended," said Senior Superintendent of Police Aligarh Akash Kulhari.

The SSP denied reports of rape, saying that a team of doctors had been constituted to conduct a post-mortem examination. The girl had gone missing and a case of kidnapping was registered on May 31 by the family. The body of the girl was found in a garbage dump three days later on June 2.

The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2019

The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 7, 2019

Reportedly, the mutilated body was discovered after a pack of stray dogs had been spotted carrying what appeared to be human body parts. The incident has led to national outrage on social media. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the brutal killing of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district and demanded strict action against the accused.

