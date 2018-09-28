Alisha Abdullah: I would love to star alongside SRK in a film on bike racing

other-sports

Professional racer Alisha Abdullah wants to act with Shah Rukh Khan on a bike racing movie

Alisha Abdullah and Shahrukh Khan

Chennai-Based Alisha Abdullah is a woman who dons many hats - professional bike and car racer, an actor down south, runs a racing academy only for women and a fashionista among others. On her visit to the city recently, she told mid-day that it is her dream to act in a movie on bike racing with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

When we asked the country's first female national racing champion if there is any actor she would like to share screen space with or any actor whom she has a crush on, she replied: "There are three people - Shahrukh, Allu Arjun and Vijay. SRK is like a godfather on screen for me. Leave alone meeting them, but I would love to go out for a cup of coffee. I would love to star alongside SRK in a film on bike racing. He will do an awesome job."

Meanwhile, the stunner explained why dressing well is equally important for an athlete. "Once you become an icon, they [fans] don't look only at your achievements, but also the way you carry yourself. Like I always say, if you look good outside, you feel it too," said Abdullah.

