Alisha Khan hopes to share frame with Mahesh Bhatt

Alisha Khan, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City, says she hopes to share screen space with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in her next project. Alisha was interacting with media for promotion of her forthcoming Tariq Khan directorial The Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City, which will see Bhatt as an actor.

Asked about working with him, Alisha said, "I didn't get the chance to work with him in this film, but I watched him closely during shooting and it was an amazing experience. I hope he will act again. I have signed an untitled film with Tariq (director) which will be written by Mahesh Bhatt. Since he acted in this one, I hope I get the chance to share screen space with him in the next project."

On the film's story, Alisha said it talks about reality. "There are seven beautiful stories that you will be able to watch in the film. And the relatable emotional aspects are what you see everywhere in life and it will really touch your heart."

Alisha was last seen on-screen in Dare You in 2016. Why the gap? "'Dare You' was a completely different script. It was based on rape and I was playing the victim in it... It was also a very realistic film. I enjoy being part of realistic films. The gap between the two films was only because I was waiting for a film that will motivate me. I really believe in Tariq. He is a very talented man and he made all of us very comfortable while shooting for the film. It was a very homely feeling working with him."

Alisha made her southern film debut with Thakiduthatham in 2016 and has also featured in the Hindi film Maatr.

