Alisha Naik eyes dual crowns
This picture has been used for representation purpose
Aalisha Naik, who is the top seed in the U-15 and U-17 categories, reached both finals at the Gautam Thakkar sub junior badminton championship at Bombay Gymkhana on Saturday.
Aalisha started her semi-final campaign with a 21-10, 21-9 win in an U-15 tie against Alisha Khan.
Aalisha later beat Nidhi Chauhan 21-13, 21-12 to reach the U-17 final.
