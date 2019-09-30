MENU

Alisha Naik eyes dual crowns

Updated: Sep 30, 2019, 11:38 IST | A correspondent

Aalisha started her semi-final campaign with a 21-10, 21-9 win in an U-15 tie against Alisha Khan

This picture has been used for representation purpose
This picture has been used for representation purpose

Aalisha Naik, who is the top seed in the U-15 and U-17 categories, reached both finals at the Gautam Thakkar sub junior badminton championship at Bombay Gymkhana on Saturday.

Aalisha started her semi-final campaign with a 21-10, 21-9 win in an U-15 tie against Alisha Khan.

Aalisha later beat Nidhi Chauhan 21-13, 21-12 to reach the U-17 final.

