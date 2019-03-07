Alka Kaushal: Someone asked my mother-in-law whether I give her tea in the morning

television

Swaragini and Qubool Hai actress Alka Kaushal talks about mostly playing negative roles on small screen

Alka Kaushal

Alka Kaushal says essaying negative roles is not an easy task, adding that coming out of the zone can be difficult for an actor. The actress has been part of shows like Swaragini and Qubool Hai on the small screen, and has been mostly seen playing negative roles.

"When I do a negative character, it takes a toll on me. I am very different from the roles that I get to play...But one has to act to do justice to the way the writer has envisioned the character," Alka told IANS.

"We have to think what made the person so negative and take such extreme steps. That is a bit difficult," she added.

Recounting an incident, the actress said: "In one show, my character was supposed to pull down another character, who was supposed to hang upside down. Before shooting the scene, I was very upset...Such things have an effect on you, but you have to come out of it and do the scene in the most perfect manner."

"The audience believe it, and react as well like someone said to my sister-in-law that 'Alka is very mean', and someone asked my mother-in-law whether I give her tea in the morning," she added.

At the moment, Alka is happy to take a break from the negative and enter the positive zone as Fancy aunty in TV show Shaadi Ke Siyape. Produced by Full House Media, Shaadi Ke Siyape, which will air on &TV, brings together Alka, Sheen Das, Bhavya Gandhi, Rahul Singh, Mishkat Varma and Ankita Bahuguna. It is about how Fancy aunty runs her business as wedding planner with the help of aliens.

The weekend episodic property will premiere on March 16.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever