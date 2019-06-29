Alka Yagnik is number one on this list

music

Singer Alka Yagnik, a mother to a girl, is the most-streamed Indian artist-mom on Spotify. Ahead of Mother's Day on May 12, the Swedish music streaming platform Spotify has unveiled the most-streamed Indian artists-moms on Spotify. It is topped by Alka, followed by Sunidhi Chauhan and then Tulsi Kumar, read a statement.

Globally, rapper Cardi B has topped Spotify's list of most-streamed moms. Talking about her child to eonline.com, she said: "She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she's like my little best friend. She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It's a slice of heaven."

The Grammy winner isn't the only mother who juggles the demands of parenting with life in the limelight. The global list of most-streamed moms also features singer Beyonce Knowles, Adele, P!nk and Shakira.

