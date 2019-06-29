Search

Alka Yagnik is number one on this list

Published: Jun 29, 2019, 15:03 IST | IANS

Singer Alka Yagnik, a mother to a girl, is the most-streamed Indian artist-mom on Spotify

Alka Yagnik is number one on this list
Alka Yagnik

Singer Alka Yagnik, a mother to a girl, is the most-streamed Indian artist-mom on Spotify. Ahead of Mother's Day on May 12, the Swedish music streaming platform Spotify has unveiled the most-streamed Indian artists-moms on Spotify. It is topped by Alka, followed by Sunidhi Chauhan and then Tulsi Kumar, read a statement.

Globally, rapper Cardi B has topped Spotify's list of most-streamed moms. Talking about her child to eonline.com, she said: "She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she's like my little best friend. She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It's a slice of heaven."

The Grammy winner isn't the only mother who juggles the demands of parenting with life in the limelight. The global list of most-streamed moms also features singer Beyonce Knowles, Adele, P!nk and Shakira.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

alka yagnikbollywood news

Arjun Kanungo reveals why he doesn't sing Bollywood songs anymore

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK