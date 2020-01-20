Alka Yagnik: Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu trouble me a lot

If it wasn't for the slate of live gigs and tours that brought them together over the past few months, Alka Yagnik admits that the idea of roping her, along with Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu for a singing reality show, would have been far-fetched. "It's not easy to get the three of us together," she says, matter-of-factly. But with the past few months having seen them associate for a string of concerts across South Africa, Dubai, US and Canada — along with an upcoming set in Australia in April — Yagnik says the trio has forged a bond that's as enjoyable as it is nostalgic.

The reigning trio of the '90s is set to form the judging panel of the upcoming edition of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, L'il Champs. A quick scan of their repertoire will reveal that as far as mentoring participants of a reality show is concerned, Yagnik is the senior.

"The first reality show I [judged] was for children too. Apart from being immensely talented, kids have a lot of love to offer. They also have the will to learn. Unlike adults, they can be moulded easily. If guided [correctly], they are sharp, and correct [their mistakes]. Adults are not easy to mould. I prefer working with kids; it's an enjoyable experience. Adults can be manipulative."

That the relationship she shares with them extends beyond the proceedings of the show is evident when Yagnik says she's still in touch with the participants she had mentored on the show in 2006. "They have grown up now, but, once in a while, they call me. If they have sung [at a concert], or have recorded something, they send some bytes, and ask for my advice."

The rapport she shares with them behind the scenes is important for her. But on the set, Yagnik admits children have to be dealt with sensitively. "They are sensitive and impressionable. Even when pointing out a flaw, we must be careful and must sugar quote comments and say them with a smile. They're easily disheartened. Even if a child has earned a 10 for past performance, and gets a nine in the next one, s/he gets [discouraged]. So, [we] have to befriend them. Also, more than the kid, it is the parents who have to be handled; sometimes parents are too ambitious."

As far as the upcoming edition of the show is concerned, Yagnik is certain there will be as much tomfoolery on her side of the judging panel, as there will be among the kids. "[Narayan, Sanu] and I are the same. There's the same extent of teasing and leg-pulling [as there used to be in the past]. The trouble me a lot and I'm always sandwiched between them. I'm their punching bag." But, as far as their music sensibilities are concerned, she admits they always find common ground.



"There are few songs today that are of the kind that the three of us appreciate. We wish similar tracks were created more often. But [for the most part] we find [today's] music noisy and nonsensical."

