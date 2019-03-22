All about Draupadi

things-to-do

Learn about the life and times of the fiercely independent character from the Mahabharata at a talk by Vaishnavacharya Shree Abhishek Goswami organised by Akhil Bhartiya Agarwal Samelan

On March 23 and 24, 5 pm to 7.30 pm

At ISKCON Auditorium, Juhu

Free

