All about Draupadi

Learn about the life and times of the fiercely independent character from the Mahabharata at a talk by Vaishnavacharya Shree Abhishek Goswami organised by Akhil Bhartiya Agarwal Samelan

There is so much more to Draupadi than her identity as the wife to the Pandavas. Learn about the life and times of the fiercely independent character from the Mahabharata at a talk by Vaishnavacharya Shree Abhishek Goswami organised by Akhil Bhartiya Agarwal Samelan.

On March 23 and 24, 5 pm to 7.30 pm
At ISKCON Auditorium, Juhu
Free

