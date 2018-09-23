All about Karfule - Ballard Estate's 80-years-old Art Deco petrol station

national

Ballard Estate's only Art Deco petrol station will celebrate its 80th anniversary on Oct 3 with an exhibition of photos and artefacts

Kevin Sequeira, 71, his wife Jacinta, 68 and son Daniel, currently manage the Karfule station at Ballard Estate. Pic/Atul Kamble

Until 2014, the Sequeira family wasn't even aware that their fuel station, Karfule at Ballard Estate, which had been in the family for over seven decades was Art Deco. The kiosk-like structure, with its octagonal canopy and stylised column jutting out from the top, star-shaped terrazzo tiles and geometric motifs that decorated its windows and beams, always seemed "unusual" when compared to other fuel stations. "But, we didn't know that this structure was so deeply enmeshed with old Bombay's architectural history," admits Daniel Sequeira, 29.

Sequeira is the third generation member of the family, running the petrol station. The last few years have been a process of learning and unlearning for the Sequeiras, who have been making a relentless effort to preserving all the archival material and collectibles from the vintage fuel station. The memorabilia will be displayed at a

pop-up exhibition, inside one of the garages at the fuel station on October 3, when Karfule turns 80.



A 1938 picture of the station, designed by architect GB Mhatre and Architectural Studio; very few structural changes have been made, since then

Fuelling history

The fuel station was first opened by Daniel's grandfather Gabriel Sequeira, who immigrated from Goa in the late 1920s. "He used to have an oil shop at the nearby Dockyard Building [that sold fuel for vehicles]," says his 71-year-old son Kevin, who manages the petrol station with Daniel and his wife, Jacinta, 68. But, the enterprising Gabriel had set his heart on establishing a big business. At the time, fuel stations seemed to be a money-making endeavour, where the profit margins were as high as 10 to 15 per cent, his son recalls. In the 1930s, Gabriel's father helped him buy a small plot of land — a few metres away from Karfule — where he opened his first petrol station, Automobile Resort, which supplied fuel from Burmahshell.

Few years later, Gabriel purchased another nearby plot and roped in the famous architect Gajanan B Mhatre — credited with designing several Art Deco precincts in Mumbai — and Architectural Studio to design the station. On October 3, 1938, Karfule was finally opened to motorists in then Bombay, alongside five other outposts, including one in Apollo Bunder. "Since, we had a deal with the California Texas Oil Company, Caltex for Karfule, my father was told that he couldn't run another business alongside his competition, Burmahshell. Hence, he had to close down the other petrol station," says Kevin. During the Second World War, all the outposts shut shop one by one, as fuel became a scarce resource.



A garage at Karfule

Staying afloat

When the Sequeiras started out, fuel was sold for 13 to 15 annas a gallon. By the time Kevin took over, as a 26-year-old in 1973, the price of petrol had jumped up to R3 a litre. With petrol prices hitting R89.60 today, Kevin says business has hit an all-time low. "We hardly receive a cut of 1 or 1.5 per cent," he says. They have been selling petrol manufactured by Hindustan Petroleum (HP) since 1978. The family's insistence at not doling out "inflated bills" to customers, seeking compensation from their companies, means they have fewer patrons. "As Karfule's location is almost inconspicuous, very few even know of our existence," says Daniel, a graduate of St Xavier's, who is the youngest of three siblings. If they make money, it is from the servicing of cars at the station.

"Like dad, I love fiddling with cars and bikes," he says, on why he decided to join his father. Gabriel passed away in 2001, at the age of 98, but continued to visit the fuel station, till before he died. "His passion has trickled down to us," says Kevin. The 80th anniversary is not just another landmark year. The family hopes to celebrate its heritage value, with a unique exhibition, which will be inaugurated on October 3 and will be open for 10 days.

Sitanshu Shukla and Simin Patel of Bombaywalla, which conducts heritage walks across the city, will be helping Daniel curate material from the archives. Apart from photographs, old nozzles that were used to fill tanks, the original Caltex signage, and other motifs will be showcased at the pop-up. As part of the celebrations, the family will also be inviting some of their oldest customers for a get-together, where they will be recreating the original menu comprising sausage rolls, patties, tea and cold coffee, that was served at the inauguration.

