All about Kevin Bacon's 'You Should Have Left'

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon is set to produce and star in the horror-thriller "You Should Have Left", with David Koepp attached to direct from his own script. Blumhouse Productions is planning to start the filming later this year, reported Variety.

The project is based on Daniel Kehlmann's novel, which revolves around a screenwriter in a remote house in the Alps working on a sequel to his hit film. The writer begins to lose his bearings thanks to unexplained occurrences. The book was published in 2017. Blumhouse scored big last year with "Get Out" and "Split," both of which were low-cost horror projects that became box office sensations.

