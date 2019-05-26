All about nothing

sunday-mid-day

An art appreciation workshop will help you find meaning in abstraction and its relevance today

How often have you looked at a piece of abstract art and wondered: what's in it anyway? Curator Akanksha Nemani, founder, Art Links is conducting a workshop to break down the misconceptions about the art form that has forever, made people curious. "Over the years, after seeing different types of art in galleries and museums all over the world and even teaching art appreciation, I've felt that understanding abstract art does not come naturally to everyone. It is the kind of art that makes some people say, 'my 5-year old could do that'.'

Since abstract art doesn't contain recognisable objects, it can sometimes be confusing and challenging for people to find meaning in it," explains Nemani. At the session, Nemani will discuss abstract art, its prominence in art history and its relevance today. "We will also dive into the life and works of famous abstract artists. Through this, participants will understand that abstract art is not 'about nothing' and will learn to look at and approach abstract art with an open and inquiring mind. At its core, it's about form, colour, line, texture, pattern, composition and process. Participants will also create their own abstract artworks," says Nemani.

This workshop is for meant for anyone and everyone, who wants to gain a deeper understanding of abstract art. "The idea is to empower art enthusiasts and potential collectors with tools and techniques to independently critique works of art, rely on their own judgment and establish their tastes and preferences," adds Nemani.

When: May 26, 5 PM

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Worli

Price: Rs 1,800

To book: insider.in

