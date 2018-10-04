All about Ranveer Singh's hot photoshoot with Victoria's Secret supermodel Sara Sampaio

bollywood

Ranveer Singh shares frame with Victoria's Secret supermodel Sara Sampaio for fashion shoot

Ranveer Singh and Sara Sampaio

His box-office success coupled with his individualistic sense of style makes Ranveer Singh hot property in the fashion magazine circuit. The latest we hear is that the actor has done a hot photo shoot for the upcoming edition of Vogue, with none other than supermodel Sara Sampaio. For the uninitiated, the Portuguese diva has been a Victoria's Secret favourite since 2013 and is also one of the faces of the beauty line of Giorgio Armani.

Apparently, Singh and Sampaio were flown down to London in August for the shoot. A source reveals, "The theme of the shoot, as conceptualised by the creative directors, was old world charm. Ranveer and Sara shot across iconic locations in the Queen's City, including one of the most famed hotels in London. It also saw the duo striking a pose along the Thames river. High on style, the series has multiple settings, and the shoot was a mix of outdoor and indoor locations. The cover will grab eyeballs upon its launch, courtesy the scorching chemistry between Sara and Ranveer."

Also Read: Ranveer Singh: Masala films holy grail of mainstream Hindi films

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates