All cases registered against Aarey metro car shed agitators will be withdrawn, says Uddhav Thackeray

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that he has ordered to withdraw all cases filed against environmentalists during the agitations against the construction of Aarey metro car shed.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: I have ordered to take back the cases filed against many environmentalist, during the agitation against Aarey metro car shed. pic.twitter.com/lPmcXuHFMq — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

"I have ordered to take back the cases filed against many environmentalists, during the agitation against Aarey metro car shed work. There will be no more cases against anyone now," Chief Minister Thackeray told reporters here.

Earlier on Friday, an order to stop the work on the Aarey metro car shed project was passed by the new stated government-led by Chief Minister Thackeray.

"I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut," he had said at a press conference.

Back in October, the felling of trees in the Aarey Colony had drawn a wedge between former allies BJP and Shiv Sena, with then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pushing for the project and Thackeray-led party coming out in protest against the proposed car shed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates