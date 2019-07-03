All Delhi Police buildings to soon have rooftop solar power plants

national

New Delhi: The Delhi Police and the Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd. (SECI) on Wednesday signed an MoU for setting up rooftop solar energy systems on police establishments in the capital.

Terming the Delhi Police as always in the forefront in adopting new technology and innovative practices in all spheres of its working, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik thanked the New and Renewable Energy Sources Ministry in facilitating this MOU which will go a long way in making Delhi green.

He hoped that this project would be completed soon in a phased manner with active cooperation between the two agencies.

Lauding the initiative of Delhi Police in adopting this green initiative in sync with the vision of Central government, New and Renewable Energy Sources Secretary Anand Kumar said that solar energy is economical as well as environmental friendly.

He emphasized that this is a landmark beginning in the country's capital where the premier police force has come forward to adopt solar power technology all across its establishments, which will not only reduce their electricity bill but also further the cause of 'Clean Energy' in the city.

Through this MOU, it is estimated that rooftop solar systems of about 3-4 MW capacity will be implemented across various Delhi Police buildings.

