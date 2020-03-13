All England Open: PV Sindhu beats Sung Ji-Hyun to reach third-round

Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu on Thursday progressed to the third round of the All England Open at Arena Birmingham here. World number six defeated South Korea's Sung Ji-Hyun in two straight-games 21-19, 21-15. Sindhu took 49 minutes to overcome South Korean. Sung gave a tough fight to Sindhu after stretching her in the first game.

Earlier in the day, budding shuttler Lakshya Sen crashed out of the tournament after losing his second-round match. Denmark's Viktor Axelsen defeated Sen in two straight games 21-17, 21-18 and advanced to the third round of the competition. The world number seven ousted Sen in 45 minutes.

In the first round match, Sen triumphed against Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu 17-21, 21-8, 21-17.

