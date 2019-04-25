All eyes on improv

things-to-do

Catch a unique comedy gig which has a surprise line-up of five comedians who will perform on-the-spot content

Kaneez Surka

An improv comedy show curated and hosted by Kaneez Surka will see five surprise acts come in groups to enact scenarios suggested by the audience. Noted comedians Kenny Sebastian and Biswa Kalyan Rath have already performed as a part of the team of 13 out of which five get on stage.

The audience gives a location and a scenario and the comedians then take on the roles and build on each other's improvisational skills, aided by the audience's approval or not, conveyed by people shouting "ding" or making a buzzer sound respectively.



Jahnavi Dave

Versova resident and improviser Jahnavi Dave who is also a part of the team and has already performed at the venue, says, "Improv is different from stand-up. It's not scripted. If you're good at improv, you become a good writer since it helps you understand and build on any kind of narrative. It's not all about the punchline but creating mome­n­ts. It makes you a better performer because if there's a line of thought you haven't explored yet but the audience is reacting to it, then you can build on it."

Dave only does improvisational comedy, twice a month with this set up, apart from sessions with fellow improvisers. During her last show here, she entered the stage doing Hrithik Roshan's famous Ek Pal Ka Jeena step, and was stuck doing that for the entire skit, as the audience approved it.

She adds that being an improviser has also ch­a­n­ged her. "It has made me fearless. It has helped me feel all right about not being prim and proper with respect to how women should be and behave," says the 33-year-old.

ON: April 26. 9 pm

AT: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Mc Ronnel's Compound, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

COST: Rs 499

