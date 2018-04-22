All eyes on Pesi Shroff as he closes in on his 1000th win

With his career tally on 999, Shroff is only one short of the magic four-digit figure



Ace trainer Pesi Shroff will be looking forward to lead in his 1,000th winner on the Sunday card at Mahalaxmi. With his career tally on 999, Shroff is only one short of the magic four-digit figure. He has four runners entered in the card, and there is a fair chance he will accomplish the objective on today's six-race evening card.

In Khartoum (Military Plate) and Counsellor (Vibrant Plate), Shroff has two runners that have won their last starts, and it is expected that the trainer who has bagged 14 championship titles in a 13-year career will pin his hopes on them.

First race at 5.30 pm.

Selections:

Military Plate (Class III; 1600m)

Khartoum 1, Admo 2, Drogo 3.

Vibrant Plate (Class IV; 1800m)

Harrier 1, Counsellor 2, Dragonmoss 3.

Banarsidas Million (For 3y, maidens; 1200m)

Westeros 1, Run Forest Run 2, Anatevka 3.

Viscol Plate (Class V; 1200m)

Optimum 1, Golden Tower 2, Star Anise 3.

Shara Belle Trophy (Class IV; 1000m)

Almost Magical 1, Fine Tune 2, Arabian Storm 3.

Laurita Plate (For 5y&o, class V; 1400m)

Eternal Dancer 1, Aeolus Maximus 2, Galtero 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: None

Upsets: Manzanita (4-3) & His Master's Vice (6-1)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 1,2,3,4,5,6

Jackpot pool: 2,3,4,5,6

Treble pool: 4,5,6

Tanala pool: All races.

