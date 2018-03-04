All-female marathon in Saudi Arabia for the first time

Women in large numbers in Saudi Arabia participated for the first time in an all-female marathon





Women in large numbers in Saudi Arabia participated for the first time in an all-female marathon. The three kilometer run, titled `Al-Ahsa Runs¿, took place on Saturday in the eastern province of al-Ahsa.

According to Anadolu Agency, "Around 1,500 women participated in the run in different categories such as professional, amateur, old and young". Mizna al-Nassar of Saudi Arabia won the first place; she completed the race in 15 minutes leaving behind her rivals from different nationalities. The Saudi General Directorate of Sports, al-Moosa Hospital and al-Ahsa municipality sponsored the marathon.

