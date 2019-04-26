All five selectors will witness World Cup

cricket

The selectors will be sent in batches

The Indian cricket board will send all its five selectors to watch the forthcoming World Cup to be played in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14. "An approval had been sought from the CoA (Committee of Administrators) to send all selectors to the World Cup and the same has been granted by Vinod Rai & Co," a top source said.

Hence, chief selector MSK Prasad (South Zone), Jatin Paranjape (West Zone), Devang Gandhi (East Zone), Gagan Khoda (Central Zone) and Sarandeep Singh (North Zone) will witness the World Cup matches.

The selectors will be sent in batches. It is believed that Prasad has been asked to plan the selectors' visits. The wise men may have to return home if Team India do not reach the final or they will be asked to stay at their own expense.

