All for the new jokes

From the days of his viral Pretentious moview reviews with fellow stand-up comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kannan Gill has made quite a name for himself.

A regular on the city's circuits and on comedy festivals around the country, his charm spreads far and wide.

And yet every once in a while, a comedian has to stop in his tracks to take stock and develop new material. So here's a show where Kannan Gill will test out new material that will go into an upcoming set based on the response. The hour-long show is titled The End. But it could well be the beginning of something new.

While you head to an evening of laughter and jokes you might just be part of the making of his next great show in the quaint setting of this venue in Bandra.

On February 5, 8.30 pm

At Mehdi Cottage, 36, Waroda Road, opposite Birdsong Cafe, Ranwar, Bandra West.

Log on to www.insider.in

Email hello@haikujam.com

Cost Rs 300

