All four cops charged as military leaders rip Trump for dividing US

A Minneapolis police officer accused of pressing his knee against George Floyd's neck was charged with a more serious charge of second-degree murder on Wednesday, and for the first time charges were levelled against three other officers, issuing warrants for their arrests, even as protests continued across the US.

An updated criminal complaint against Derek Chauvin says his actions were a "substantial causal factor in Mr. Floyd losing consciousness, constituting substantial bodily harm, and Mr. Floyd's death as well." The unintentional second-degree murder count carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in jail. The complaints against the others accuse them of aiding and abetting Chauvin's actions and of manslaughter.

Meanwhile, in an extraordinary rebuke, former defence secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday denounced President Donald Trump's heavy-handed use of military force to quell protests near the White House and said he was setting up a "false conflict" between the military and civilian society. "I have watched this week's unfolding events, angry and appalled." "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us."

Mattis said of the protesters that Americans should not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers.

According to CNN, General John Allen, the former commander of American forces in Afghanistan, also slammed Trump. Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen was among others who spoke out against Trump's response to the nationwide protests.

