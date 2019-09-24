All fun and facts

Quizzes may be fun, but add ing food to the equation may not be a bad idea. Here's an event organised by Ace of Pubs, a pub quizzing company, that promises to make your Wednesday better. A pan Asian restaurant in a Lower Parel mall is hosting a trivia night on topics ranging from Bollywood to politics. Foodies can also test their knowledge in a special round of food trivia. Prizes can include mall vouchers or fare on the house.

On September 25, 8 pm to 10 pm

At Shizusan, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kurla.

Call 8286001584

Free

