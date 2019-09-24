MENU

All fun and facts

Updated: Sep 24, 2019, 08:05 IST | The Guide Team

Foodies can also test their knowledge in a special round of food trivia. Prizes can include mall vouchers or fare on the house

Quizzes may be fun, but add ing food to the equation may not be a bad idea. Here's an event organised by Ace of Pubs, a pub quizzing company, that promises to make your Wednesday better. A pan Asian restaurant in a Lower Parel mall is hosting a trivia night on topics ranging from Bollywood to politics. Foodies can also test their knowledge in a special round of food trivia. Prizes can include mall vouchers or fare on the house.

On September 25, 8 pm to 10 pm
At Shizusan, Phoenix Marketcity, LBS Road, Kurla.
Call 8286001584
Free

