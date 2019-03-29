All fur a good cause

things-to-do

An upcoming garage sale is a noble effort to raise money for strays

This weekend, shop for everything from clothes and shoes, to books and kitchenware, and do it for a cause. Head over to this garage sale, an annual event organised by World For All, a Mumbai-based NGO that advocates co-existence between stray animals and the citizens of the city. All the proceeds will go towards helping the strays of the city.

"The sale will also promote waste prevention and recycling," says WFA co-founder Taronish Bulsara.

ON March 30 and 31, 11 am to 7 pm

AT The House Of Pawz, bungalow 164, Prabhu Cottage, Part 1, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West

CALL 9930004925

ENTRY Rs 50

