All fur a good cause
An upcoming garage sale is a noble effort to raise money for strays
This weekend, shop for everything from clothes and shoes, to books and kitchenware, and do it for a cause. Head over to this garage sale, an annual event organised by World For All, a Mumbai-based NGO that advocates co-existence between stray animals and the citizens of the city. All the proceeds will go towards helping the strays of the city.
"The sale will also promote waste prevention and recycling," says WFA co-founder Taronish Bulsara.
ON March 30 and 31, 11 am to 7 pm
AT The House Of Pawz, bungalow 164, Prabhu Cottage, Part 1, Aram Nagar, Versova, Andheri West
CALL 9930004925
ENTRY Rs 50
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Guide Awards 2019: Lesser-known Irani Cafes - Cafe Military