All hail the four Queen remakes of the South; the teasers are out!

After the simultaneous unveiling of the first look, the films will hit screens on the same date in February. Producer Manu Kumaran is keeping his fingers crossed

Producer Manu Kumaran of Mediente Films International Pvt Ltd has bought the rights of Kangana starrer, 'Queen,' to 'remake' in four Indian languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The teasers of all the four films are released today, simultaneously.

The Kannada remake of Queen is titled as 'Butterfly', directed by Ramesh Aravind, dialogues by Mamta Sagar & Ramesh Aravind and stars Parul Yadav. The film is presented by Taizoon Khorakiwala, produced by Manu Kumaran, co-produced by Parul Yadav under the banner of Mediente Films.

The Tamil remake of Queen is titled as 'Paris Paris,' directed by Ramesh Aravind, dialogues by Thamizhachi Thangapandian and stars Kajal Aggarwal. The film is presented by Taizoon Khorakiwala, produced by Manu Kumaran, co-produced by Parul Yadav under the banner of Mediente Films.

The Telugu remake of Queen is titled as 'That is Mahalakshmi' which stars Tamannaah. The film is presented by Taizoon Khorakiwala, produced by Manu Kumaran, co-produced by Parul Yadav under the banner of Mediente Films.

The Malayalam remake of Queen is titled as 'Zam Zam', directed by Neelakanta, dialogues by Vipin Radhakrishnan and stars Manjima Mohan and Sunny Wayne. The film is presented by Taizoon Khorakiwala, produced by Manu Kumaran, co-produced by Parul Yadav under the banner of Mediente Films.

