All in one

The acting workshop will be helmed by Mohit Bhatia. Rasika Agashe, a coach on a kids' reality TV show, will teach kids how to dive into the world of theatre.

Chatri ke Neeche, a series of workshops for children between the ages of four and 12, aims to teach them the basics of drama, dancing, singing and acting in 10 days.

The singing workshop will be led by mentor Gayatri Phunguskar. Isha Limaye, a Bharatnatyam enthusiast, will be conducting the dance sessions.

On May 21 to May 30

At 106 A, Aramnagar Part 1, Andheri West.

Call 9833671606

Cost Rs 6,000

